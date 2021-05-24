Clear
Evelyn Kay Kiefer, 2 months

Evelyn Kay Kiefer, 2 months old, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:02 PM

She was born February 6, 2021 to Abby Plumb and Jacob Kiefer.
Even at such a young age, Evelyn had a fiesty, fighting spirit with beautiful red hair.
Her parents will remember her sweet, adorable little feet.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Beverly Plumb, Bob Coats, Bill Kiefer, John and Ramona Weiland.
Survivors include her parents, Abby Plumb and Jacob Kiefer; grandparents, Kelly Plumb, Steve Plumb, Kevin and Erin French; uncles, Taylor Plumb and Lukas Kiefer; aunts, Madison and Presli French; great-grandparents, Donald Plumb, Debra Coats, Patricia Kiefer, JoAnn Johnson, Francis French; many loving family; and beloved pets.
The family with gather with friends 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. Saturday, May 22nd at Grace Evangelical Church under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.

