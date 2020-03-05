Evelyn (Kisker) Miller, 94

Evelyn Miller passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the NorthCare Hospice House in North K.C., MO. She was born April 1, 1925 in Farley, MO to Herman Christian Friederich and Florentina “Flora” Marguerita (Niemann) Kisker. Evelyn was a 1942 graduate of the Platte City High School, and a lifelong resident of Farley. She was a lifetime member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Farley, where she was active in the lady’s evening guild. Evelyn married Edwin “Bud” Forrest Miller, Jr. on April 18, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Farley. In addition to being a homemaker she worked as a bookkeeper for the Farley State Bank and Farley Cooperative Association in Farley, and the Lansing State Bank in Lansing, KS. Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, quilting, and cross stitching, having made many tea towels cherished by many throughout the community. She was an avid fan of Royal’s Baseball; and was especially fond of following her sons and grandchildren’s sporting events. Evelyn was a very caring member of her church and community by volunteering to drive people to doctor’s appointments and making visits to nursing homes. She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; her son Glen Forrest Miller; her great grandson Cooper Cathy; her brothers Wilfred Kisker, and his wife Mary, and Elton Kisker, and his fiancée Lana Babcock. Evelyn is survived by her sons Mark Edwin (Susan Jane) Miller of K.C., MO, Ray Alan (Theresa Jane) Miller of Platte City, MO, and Paul Herman (Kari Trygg) Miller of Leawood, KS; her grandchildren Sarah (Neil) Sell, Molly (Jason) Lauber, Rachel (Johnny) Grice, Lara (Jamie) Myers, Shea (Corey) Rowland, Hannah (Alex) Wine, Forrest (Caroline Colbert) Miller, and Gabe (Megan) Miller; 14 (+ 1 on the way) great grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Farley; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the St. John’s Lutheran Church.