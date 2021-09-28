Evelyn Marie Hutton, 87, of Cameron, passed away September 15, 2021.

She was born August 17, 1934 in Keystone, Missouri to Samuel and Anna (Bowman) Wolfe.

Preceding Evelyn in death: her parents, Samuel and Anna Wolfe; siblings, Irene Welborn, Lucille Douglas, Margie Bradford, Stanley Wolfe, and Keith Wolfe.

Survivors: daughter, Sherry McCutcheon, Greenwood, Missouri; sons, Sam (Teresa) Hutton and Ted (Jerri) Hutton, both from Lees Summit, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Todd, Matt, Caitlin, and Eric; 3 great-grandchildren, Ella, Drew and Brooklyn; and significant other, Bill Hutton.

Visitation: 5-7 PM, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, MO.