Clear
BREAKING NEWS Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Evelyn Regina "Gina" Spaeth, 55, of St. Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Friday, July 26, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Evelyn "Gina"'s Obituary
Evelyn Regina "Gina" Spaeth, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Clarksdale, MO. She was born January 8, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Mary and Marion "Gene" Sutton. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1982 and Vatterott College, where she studied cosmetology.Gina enjoyed writing poetry, sewing, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Gina was a woman of the Christian faith. She was preceded in death by mother, Mary Caroline (Julian) Sutton. Survivors include, father, Marion "Gene" E. Sutton of Clarksdale, MO, daughter, Sara (Isaac) Brooks of Blue Springs, MO, son, Tyler (Natalie) Spaeth of Saint Joseph, sister, Susan "Sue" Barnes of Bonham, TX, Companion, Vincent Barbosa of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Isabella Brooks, Harrison Spaeth, ande Rosalie Spaeth, brother, Mark (Liz) Sutton of Clarksdale, MO, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Prince officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery, Faucett, MO. Memorials are requested to the YWCA. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events