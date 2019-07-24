Evelyn "Gina"'s Obituary

Evelyn Regina "Gina" Spaeth, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Clarksdale, MO. She was born January 8, 1964 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Mary and Marion "Gene" Sutton. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1982 and Vatterott College, where she studied cosmetology.Gina enjoyed writing poetry, sewing, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Gina was a woman of the Christian faith. She was preceded in death by mother, Mary Caroline (Julian) Sutton. Survivors include, father, Marion "Gene" E. Sutton of Clarksdale, MO, daughter, Sara (Isaac) Brooks of Blue Springs, MO, son, Tyler (Natalie) Spaeth of Saint Joseph, sister, Susan "Sue" Barnes of Bonham, TX, Companion, Vincent Barbosa of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Isabella Brooks, Harrison Spaeth, ande Rosalie Spaeth, brother, Mark (Liz) Sutton of Clarksdale, MO, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Prince officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery, Faucett, MO. Memorials are requested to the YWCA. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.