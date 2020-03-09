Evelyn Ruth McLaughlin 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at a St. Joseph health care center. She was born June 1, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Sylvia & Lewis Miller. She bartended at the VFW Post 11 for 27 years. She enjoyed bingo, keno, going to the casino, playing cards, and she was an avid Chiefs fan. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Norma Jean Miller, brothers: Marvin G. Miller, Howard W. Miller, Sr., and Norman Miller. Survivors include daughter, Tina (Sonny) Fitzpatrick-Luke, sons, Morris "J.R." (Cassie) Fitzpatrick, and Ira Russel Newlon, sisters, Iva (Corky) Lukehart, and Ava (Johnny) Matthews, grandchildren, Derek & Steven Fitzpatrick, Wendy Fitzpatrick, Meredith Carradino, and Carson Newlon, great grandchildren, Lennon & Leyton Fitzpatrick, Maverick Fitzpatrick, and Ryan & Jack & Ethan Carradino. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.