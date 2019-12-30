Evelyn Swope 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born May 16, 1937 in Mountain Grove, MO, daughter of the late Everett and Bessie Goddard. She enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir. She was a member of the Family Worship Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward Eugene Swope, two brothers, Russell and Leslie Goddard, and three sisters, Carmita Livingston, Juanita Eslinger, and Emeline Davis, a grandchild and great grandchild. Survivors include, daughter, Theresa Clark, and son, Leslie Swope, both of St. Joseph, 4 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation: Saturday, December 28th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. Service: Saturday, December 28th, 2019 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.
Evelyn Swope 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born May 16, 1937 in Mountain Grove, MO, daughter of the late Everett and Bessie Goddard. She enjoyed going to church and singing in the choir. She was a member of the Family Worship Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward Eugene Swope, two brothers, Russell and Leslie Goddard, and three sisters, Carmita Livingston, Juanita Eslinger, and Emeline Davis, a grandchild and great grandchild. Survivors include, daughter, Theresa Clark, and son, Leslie Swope, both of St. Joseph, 4 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.