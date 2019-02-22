Everett C. Hite September 16, 1931 - February 20, 2019

Everett C. Hite

1931-2019

Everett C. Hite, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at home.

He was born September 16, 1931.

Everett married Catherine Cahill on September 4, 1952.

He served in the Army during the Korean war. Everett retired from AGP after 39 ½ years of employment.

He was very outgoing with a fun-loving sense of humor. Everett never met a stranger and was a very caring friend and family man. He loved nature, animals, and sports. Everett was a faithful Jehovah witness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lois S. (Johnson) Hite of Illinois; siblings, Charlotte, Eugene, Donald Hite; daughter, Roseanne Alexander; grandsons, Jason and Alec.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Catherine; daughters, Ruth Williams, St. Joseph, MO, Connie Crawford, San-Tan Valley, AZ, Kathleen Dennison, Tulsa, OK, Angela McCorkle, St. Joseph, MO; sister, Lois Beck, Cottonwood, AZ; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Internment 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.