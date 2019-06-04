Clear

Everett "Dale" King January 8, 1929 - June 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary will be recited 6:00PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends following the Rosary until 8:30PM. The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Bishop LeBlond High School.

Everett "Dale" King, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Living Community of St. Joseph.

Dale was born in Elwood, Kansas on January 8, 1929 to Clarence and Josephine (Gibson) King.

On October 20, 1956, he married Mary (Peggy) Cianciolo in St. Joseph' they celebrated 62 years of married life.

Dale spent his career as a locomotive engineer with Burlington Northern Railroad retiring after 40 years of service.

He served his country from 1948 to 1968 in the Kansas Army National Guard .

Dale was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Council 571, as well as being a 4th Degree Knight of the St. Joseph General Assembly 569. He was also a member of American Legion Post 55 of Troy, Kansas.

In his younger years, he was an avid sportsman, particularly enjoying bowling and softball.

Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents; brother, C.F. King; sisters; Venita Yarbrough, Mary Irene King and Virginia Seeley.

Dale is survived by: wife, Mary; son, Joseph D. King; grandchildren, Reilly, Katie, and Murphy King and brother Gary King.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary will be recited 6:00PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends following the Rosary until 8:30PM.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Bishop LeBlond High School.

