Everett Dean Powell

1921-2019

Everett Dean Powell, 97, of Savannah, MO, passed away on January 27, 2019 at a local healthcare facility.

He was born April 12, 1921 in Dearborn, MO to John E. and Goldie M. (McCoppin) Powell.

Everett graduated from Savannah High School in 1939 and received a B.A. degree in Economics and History at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO.

He proudly served in the US Army in the Medical Corps during World War II serving 31 months in the Southwest Pacific area, involved in the battles at Guadalcanal and on New Georgia.

Everett was employed at Whitchurch Hardware, Wyeth Wholesale Hardware, Co. and was a purchasing agent for the US Air Force at Topeka, KS before joining his wife at Latham Abstract and Title Insurance Co.

He was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church, Dick Munkres Post #287 American Legion. He was also a Past Master and seventy-four-year member of the Savannah Masonic Lodge No. 71, and a member of the Moila Shrine where he was a member of the Ole Tymers Classic Car Unit.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Robert E. and William D. Powell; a half-brother, N. Horace Powell; and four half-sisters, Elizabeth Strohl, Ursula (Joe) Bishop, Julia Walker, and Wilda Crafton.

He is survived by his spouse; a sister, Vivian Smith; sister-in-law, Marilyn Powell; and several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Savannah United Methodist Church, Savannah Masonic Lodge No. 71, or the Moila Shrine Center Endowment Fund.