Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Everett Dean Powell, 97, of Savannah, MO

eb 1 Visitation Friday, February 01, 2019, 1:30PM - 2:30PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Feb 1 Service Friday, February 01, 2019, 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Everett Dean Powell
1921-2019

Everett Dean Powell, 97, of Savannah, MO, passed away on January 27, 2019 at a local healthcare facility.
He was born April 12, 1921 in Dearborn, MO to John E. and Goldie M. (McCoppin) Powell.
Everett graduated from Savannah High School in 1939 and received a B.A. degree in Economics and History at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO.
He proudly served in the US Army in the Medical Corps during World War II serving 31 months in the Southwest Pacific area, involved in the battles at Guadalcanal and on New Georgia.
Everett was employed at Whitchurch Hardware, Wyeth Wholesale Hardware, Co. and was a purchasing agent for the US Air Force at Topeka, KS before joining his wife at Latham Abstract and Title Insurance Co.
He was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church, Dick Munkres Post #287 American Legion. He was also a Past Master and seventy-four-year member of the Savannah Masonic Lodge No. 71, and a member of the Moila Shrine where he was a member of the Ole Tymers Classic Car Unit.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Robert E. and William D. Powell; a half-brother, N. Horace Powell; and four half-sisters, Elizabeth Strohl, Ursula (Joe) Bishop, Julia Walker, and Wilda Crafton.
He is survived by his spouse; a sister, Vivian Smith; sister-in-law, Marilyn Powell; and several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Savannah United Methodist Church, Savannah Masonic Lodge No. 71, or the Moila Shrine Center Endowment Fund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
A strong cold front passed through the area overnight. Skies are mostly clear after starting off our Monday on a cloudy note with some light rain. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from our overnight high of 41 degrees around 1 a.m. to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will also make it very cold by tonight, likely below zero as winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events