Everett Duane Campbell, 87

Everett Duane Campbell

October 28, 1932 - June 1, 2020

Everett Duane Campbell, Deepwater, MO formerly of Tarkio, MO passed away June 1, 2020. He was born October 28, 1932 to Earl and Faye (Dahlgren) Campbell in Atchison County Missouri.

On October 4, 1953 he was united in marriage to Wilma Dean Hamby at the Assembly of God Church in Tarkio, MO and to this union was born two children, Scotty Duane and Wynona “Noni” Lynn. Wilma Dean passed away September 25, 1969.

On February 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Hazel L. Tuton. She passed away March 10, 1990.

On August 18, 1990, he was united in marriage to Barbara L Scott. They lived in Tarkio until he retired from his construction business in 1997 and moved to Deepwater where he loved to fish. When he couldn’t go fishing as much as he wanted, he loved to take a cruise with Daisy, the family dog, on the scooter. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Everett was a member of the Assembly of God Church since he was a child and loved to be present when the doors were open.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Wilma Dean and Hazel. Son-in-law James Wright, Step-daughter-in-law, Donna Scott. Brother: Elmer Campbell and sister, Louise Thomason.

Everett is survived by his wife, Barbara. Son, Scotty (Donna) Burlington Jct, daughter, Noni, Branson, Step-son, Steve (Kelly) Scott, Lee’s Summit, Step-daughter, Diane Kelce, Deepwater. He is also survived by 5 granddaughters, Melissa, Jennifer (Jeff), Amy, Blythe and Michaela. 6 step-grandchildren Michael, Amanda (Lou), Nathan, Tanner, Dillion (Krissy) and Dalton (Kayleigh). Great grandchildren, Wesly, Wade, Mallory, Mak, Jayden, Jessa, Austin, Cole, Zoey and Rylie. Step-great grandchildren, Alahya, Nolan, Genesis and Taylor. Foster-great-granddaughter, Rayven. Sister, Lois Prewitt, Nixa, MO, Sister-in-law, Darlene Campbell, Wisconsin, Kathy (Darrel) Shanks, Naida (Bob) Wilson, Marilyn Chaney. Brother-in-law, Ben “Bud” Hamby, Willard, MO and Joe Thomason, Lenexa, KS, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10:00 A.M., August 1, 2020, at Home Cemetery, Tarkio.