Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Everett Euler, 88

Visitation: Saturday, May 16th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. 310 Fremont, Wathena, KS.

Posted: May 15, 2020 10:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Everett Euler was born January 14, 1932, to Gladys Weigant Euler and Everett Euler. He is survived by his wife Juanita Jones Euler of 64 years. Son Everett (Pete) Euler and wife Leslee, Emporia, Ks., daughter Diana Ruth Euler, son George James Euler, Kansas City Mo. Sister Molly Horner (Bill) Plano, Texas, brother J. D. Euler (Peg), Wathena, sister Melanie Drake (Jim), Wathena. Grandchildren Kara (Andrew) Courtney, Shawnee, Ks., Katee (Brian) Nelson, Manhattan, Ks., Taylor Euler, Emporia, Grace Euler and Isaiah Euler, Overland Park, Ks. Great grandchildren Kynslee and Keaton Nelson, Manhattan, Nole and Ellis Courtney, Shawnee, Ks. A dedicated and proud grandfather, he enjoyed following the success of his grandchildren in their sports. Preceded in death: His parents, daughter Kimberly Euler, brother Jack Euler and sister Maxine Euler Sklenar. Everett was raised in Blair, Kansas and graduated from Wathena High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. For several years he farmed and worked at Bartlett Grain as a grain merchandiser. Everett was a member of the Wathena First Baptist Church, Doniphan County FSA Committee, The American Legion, Wathena Masonic Lodge No.64, and Order of the Eastern Star. He was a former County Commissioner and served on the Blair precinct board.

Open viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 on Saturday, May 16, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home.

Family service Sunday, 2:00 p.m. at the Wathena Baptist Church with burial at Bellemont Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Kim Euler Family Memorial Scholarship, Emporia State University.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories