Everett L. Brizendine III, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Clarksdale, MO, on June 21, 2021.

Bud, as he was known by family and his many friends, was preceded in death by his parents Ema Jean Brizendine and his father, Everett L. Brizendine, Jr.

He is survived by sisters Karen (Neil) Wigger, Sandy Zug, Cindy McClain, and Debbie (Jim) King.

A Memorial Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends at a future date.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.