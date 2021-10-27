Ezekiel (Zeke) Martin Hackett 6, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 surrounded by his family at home. He was born on March 4, 2015, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He attended pre-school at Oak Grove Elementary School and Helen M. Davis School both in St. Joseph, MO. " Zeke" loved to go places and meet people. He especially loved his church family when they would say his name, touch his hand, and say hello. His favorite past time was to sit outside, feel the sunshine on his face, listen to the fountain, and hear the birds singing. At night he would look up in awe on his ceiling, where he would see the stars and moon projected there. He would listen to lullabies as he fell asleep.

Ezekiel is survived by his father and mother, Mark and Tina Hackett, St. Joseph, MO; great grandfather, Stanley Cox, Independence, MO; grandfather, David Hackett, Grain Valley, MO; his siblings, Abraham (Tess) Hackett, Maysville, MO, Grace (Frankie) Jarrett, St. Joseph, MO, Jonathan (Dava Jo) Hackett, Maysville, MO, Elizzabeth (Tim) Tandy, Cameron, MO, Jonah Hackett, St. Joseph, MO, Morgan Hackett, St. Joseph, MO, Lydia Hackett, St. Joseph, MO; aunts and uncles, Ann (Arthur) Flores, Sheriden, AR, David Hackett, Des Moines, IA, Annette (Jeff) Weaver, Holden, MO, Jerry (Debbie) Hackett, Cameron, MO, Steve (Karen) Hackett, Hempstead, TX, Karri (Troy) Childers, Lees Summit, MO, and Robert (Pam) Hackett, Grain Valley, MO; nephews and nieces; Eleanore, Violet, Boaz & Ezra Hackett, Rivers, Bear & Birdie Jarrett, Matthias, Neveah, & Zoey Hackett, Abbigail, Jethro & Lucy Tandy; and the birth family, LaQuena, Kaliauna, K'shaun & Kyreese Martin. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Faith United Baptist Church, 8430 SW V Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Please consider buying a Christmas present for a local foster child, in memory of Zeke. Go to Amazon.com and Click Account and Lists, Click find a list or registry, type Tina Hackett under Registrant name, and Select Custom gift list under Select a Registry or Gift List, click Search, click on Toys for foster kids in memory of Zeke. It will come directly to Zeke's house and be distributed at Christmas.