Falisha Marie Attebury, 31

Falisha Marie Attebury 31, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:53 AM

Falisha Marie Attebury 31, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born June 22, 1990 in St. Joseph, MO. She formerly worked at the Waffle House. She loved everything and everybody, enjoyed working in the yard, loved to dance, she had an infectious smile, and she loved her children dearly. Falisha was preceded in death by her mother, Sherrie Smithers, and brother, Steven James Attebury. Survivors include: 6 children: Kyle & Myles Funk, Fayth'Lynn Attebury, Jace James Allen Attebury, Harley and Harper Smith, father, Mark Attebury, brothers, Roger Ricker, Mark Attebury Jr., sisters, Charity Ebling, Tiffany Ricker-Cruz, and Donna Lea Attebury-Pennock, and her companion, Brett Welch.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Falisha Attebury Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or her online obituary select funeral fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

