Farold F. Jordan October 8, 1920 - October 4, 2018

Farold F. Jordan

1920-2018

Farold F. Jordan, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018.

He was born October 8, 1920 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles and Mildred (Schwartz) Jordan.

Farold married Flora Bennett June 29, 1953. She preceded him in death December 29, 2007.

He graduated from Benton High School in 1939. Farold enlisted in the Army right after high school and was decorated and honorably discharged. He worked as a mechanic for St. Joseph’s meat packing industry and for the St. Joseph School District for many years. Farold and his wife Flora purchased South Park Hardware Store where he worked until his retirement. Throughout his life he was a member of Moila Shrine.

Farold and Flora were founding members of Community Christian Church in 1966. He enjoyed serving and worshiping with his church family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robby Robertson; parents; and siblings.

Survivors include granddaughter, Stacie Robertson; grandson, Barry Robertson; 4 great-grandsons and 1 great-great grandson.

Farewell Services 1:30 P.M. Monday, Community Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Community Christian Church in memory of Farold Jordan. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.