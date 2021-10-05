Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Father Donald E. Sturm, 89

Father Donald E. Sturm, born April 19, 1932, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:42 PM

Father Donald E. Sturm, born April 19, 1932, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents John F. Sturm and Eleanor M. O'Connor, six sisters, eight brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

He attended Conception Seminary and was ordained a priest on March 22, 1958. He served in several parishes throughout the diocese; his last 37 years in the St. Joseph area.

Memberships included Knights of Columbus- St. James council and Spiritual Director of the Legion of Mary for 63 years.

Survivors include sister-in-law Eileen M. Sturm, many nieces and nephews, and a host of close friends.

The rosary will be held at St. James Church on Wednesday, September 29th at 7:30 PM preceded by visitation starting at 6:00 PM.

Funeral Mass Thursday, September 30th 11:00 AM at St. James Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James School, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories