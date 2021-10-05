Father Donald E. Sturm, 89

Father Donald E. Sturm, born April 19, 1932, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents John F. Sturm and Eleanor M. O'Connor, six sisters, eight brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

He attended Conception Seminary and was ordained a priest on March 22, 1958. He served in several parishes throughout the diocese; his last 37 years in the St. Joseph area.

Memberships included Knights of Columbus- St. James council and Spiritual Director of the Legion of Mary for 63 years.

Survivors include sister-in-law Eileen M. Sturm, many nieces and nephews, and a host of close friends.

The rosary will be held at St. James Church on Wednesday, September 29th at 7:30 PM preceded by visitation starting at 6:00 PM.

Funeral Mass Thursday, September 30th 11:00 AM at St. James Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James School, St. Joseph, Missouri.