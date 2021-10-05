Clear
Faye Austin, 91

Faye Austin, 91, of Rockaway Beach, MO, passed away September 1, 2021, at her home.

Faye was born March 11, 1930, in Gentry County Missouri. Her parents were Herbert Brown and Verdie Jane (Lykins) Brown. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers; Melvin, John, and Dale Brown, and her sister Lela Good.

Faye was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Gregory’s Catholic Church of Maryville.

She was a high school graduate.

She had lived in Maryville for 63 years, working as a nurse’s aid, at St. Francis Hospital where she retired. She has lived in Rockaway Beach, Mo for the past 28 years.

Faye’s survivors included her children; Donnie (Linda) Austin of Maryville, Barry (Susan) Austin of Springfield, MO, Bob Austin of St. Joseph, Mo and Elise (Ron) Kampert of Gilmer, Texas, one sister Verlene Vance of Albany, MO, her grandchildren; Clarissa Kuykendall, Lindsay (Chad) Hannigan, Cindy (Jared) Sullivan, Bobbi Austin, Jeff (Jaime) Ruhl, Kristen (Michael) Walker, Paul Austin, Dawn Morrison, Lisa, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church on Monday September 6, 2021. Mass time will be 11:00 AM. A rosary will begin at 10:00 AM, followed be a visitation until service time. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
