Faye Gurwell, 89

Marian “Faye” (Schottel) Gurwell was born May 24, 1932 to Pryor (Sr.) and Bertha (Ladage) Schottel in Cosby, MO. She passed away November 6, 2021 of pancreatic cancer.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:42 PM

She graduated from Savannah High School in 1950. She rode in horse shows and loved to roller skate. She and 7 other girls put on a halftime show at the Savannah Tournament during high school.
She married Ray Gurwell, the love of her life. They would have celebrated 70 years on December 27, 2021.
She was a member of Maple Grove Community of Christ Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher.
Faye worked in the small appliances department of St. Joe Light & Power while Ray was in the Army. When Ray got home, she was a full partner on the farm, where she raised a big garden, chickens, bottle calves, and helped sow wheat and other chores. She later worked at Colony House and retired after 20 years at Metro North Mall.
She was Grandma GG to her great-granddaughters. She was the place to go if they needed a babysitter or they needed a break from chores. You could get snacks, drinks, back rubs, hugs, play games, and laugh with Grandma GG.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Fern Dixon, brother, Pryor L. Schottel, Jr.; three sons, Terry (January 1983), Jim (February 1975) and Tim (March 1983).
Survivors include husband, Ray Gurwell; daughter, Catherine & Steven Johnson; grandsons, Brian & Heather Johnson, and Kyle & Kristin Johnson; and great-granddaughters, Emma, Kealy, Kimber, and Bella, all of Clarksdale.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

