Felix Angelo Cortez June 01, 1960 - December 24, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Richard Rocha Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm, Sunday by Deacon Marcelino Canchola, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 8:51 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Felix Angelo Cortez 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 at Kansas University Medical Center. He was born June 1, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Nadine and John Cortez. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School class of 1978, and worked at Mead Products for 27 years, then the St. Joseph School district for 18 years as an Engineer. Felix was a very talented artist and enjoyed wood working, and stained glass window making, he also was a musician with the Cortez brothers band, and loved his Mexican music. He was a Catholic. Felix was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine Mary Cortez, and sister, Lupe Cortez-Bergonzoni. Survivors include wife, Patricia "Trish" L. Cortez of the home, father, John Francis Cortez, sons, Matthew (Hillary) Cortez, Wichita, KS, and Andrew (Mandy) Cortez, Dallas, TX, daughter, Amanda Dunken, three grandchildren, brothers; Victor (Lori) Cortez, Jerry (Kelly) Cortez and Michael (Jamie) Cortez, sisters: Regina (Mark) Richey, Michelle Cortez, and Linda Cortez, as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

