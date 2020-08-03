Fermin Landin Hernandez 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the home of his daughter Anita in St. Joseph surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 7, 1927 in Horton, KS, son of Albina and Juan Hernandez. He married Margaret Stief on May 7, 1949, she preceded him in death. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Texas. He later worked at Dugdale Packing Plant for 32 years until the plant closed. Some of Fermin's hobbies included, playing golf, reading, collecting coins, and he loved playing checkers. He was a family man, very dedicated to his faith, and he loved to pray. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Fermin was preceded in death by wife, Margaret June Hernandez in 2019, son, Fermin Hernandez II, father, Juan Martinez Hernandez, and mother, Albina Hernandez. Survivors include: children, Joseph Michael (Patricia) Hernandez of St. Louis, MO, Theresa (Cecil) Hernandez-White of St. Joseph, Thomas (Jodi Branson) Hernandez of St. Joseph, Anita (Rick) Garvey of St. Joseph, Mary Helen (Jerry) Burgess of St. Joseph, Anthony (Debra) Hernandez of Thornton, CO, Jerome (Kathryn) Hernandez of St. Joseph, Steven (Mona) Hernandez of Nashville, TN, James (Laurie) Hernandez of Russellville, AR, 33 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Private Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will be held. Father Jonathan Davis, Celebrant. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors under the auspices of the United States Navy. Flowers may be sent and a register book and viewing will be available at Rupp Funeral Home Sunday. Memorials are requested to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church.