Fern E. Blackwell, 95

Fern Evelyn Blackwell, 95, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital.

She was born January 13, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Walter and Ester (Myhervold) Lindstrom. Fern married Robert Luther Blackwell, Jr. They had one son, Thomas Ray Blackwell.

Fern enjoyed traveling the world, being active in the community. She was an honored volunteer at the Hillcrest Senior Center for many, many years.

She loved being with family and always adored her pets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Thomas; grandson, Raymond; parents; two brothers; and seven sisters.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Christie Blackwell, Sheila Blackwell and Beau Logan; nine great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Dale Lindstrom; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family!

