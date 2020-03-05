Clear

Fern Evelyn Sutton, 94

Graveside Service: Friday, March 6th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 9:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Fern Evelyn Sutton 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born October 8, 1925 in Macon, MO, daughter of the late Nellie and Chris Burkhardt. She worked at Luce's Suitcase Manufacturing in Kansas City, and she enjoyed quilting and gardening. Fern was preceded in death by husband, Glenn Sutton, her parents, five sisters, and three brothers. Survivors include son, Ronald Sutton of Saint Joseph, MO.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
