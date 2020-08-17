Fletcher “Pete” Calloway Jr, 83, of Smithville, MO passed away, July 30, 2020.

Pete was born on September 28, 1936 to Fletcher Golson Sr and Mary Elizabeth (Quarles) Calloway in Selma, Alabama. Pete grew up in Selma where he attended school. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy.

On March 28, 1959 Pete was united in marriage to Sandra McNair. After their marriage they lived in several places for Pete’s career and in 1983 they settled in Smithville where they made their home.

In Pete’s earlier years he graduated high school, electrician school, obtained his A&E aircraft mechanics license and private pilots license. Pete settled into TWA as an aircraft mechanic for over 30 years. After retirement he was a member of KCTA shooting club and masonic Lodge. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, reading, fishing, his family and his pets.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin brothers; sisters, Joyce McWilliams and Marilyn Wilson; and brother, Charles Louis Calloway.

Pete is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Peter Darren Calloway and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Daniel Garrett Calloway and Brett James Calloway (Sarah Neal); great-granddaughter, Arabella Ryan Calloway; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22nd at Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.