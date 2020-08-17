Clear

Fletcher "Pete" Calloway, Jr., 83

Graveside Service: Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 11:00 AM @ Terrace Park Cemetery. Kansas City, MO.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Fletcher “Pete” Calloway Jr, 83, of Smithville, MO passed away, July 30, 2020.

Pete was born on September 28, 1936 to Fletcher Golson Sr and Mary Elizabeth (Quarles) Calloway in Selma, Alabama. Pete grew up in Selma where he attended school. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy.

On March 28, 1959 Pete was united in marriage to Sandra McNair. After their marriage they lived in several places for Pete’s career and in 1983 they settled in Smithville where they made their home.

In Pete’s earlier years he graduated high school, electrician school, obtained his A&E aircraft mechanics license and private pilots license. Pete settled into TWA as an aircraft mechanic for over 30 years. After retirement he was a member of KCTA shooting club and masonic Lodge. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, reading, fishing, his family and his pets.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin brothers; sisters, Joyce McWilliams and Marilyn Wilson; and brother, Charles Louis Calloway.

Pete is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Peter Darren Calloway and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Daniel Garrett Calloway and Brett James Calloway (Sarah Neal); great-granddaughter, Arabella Ryan Calloway; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22nd at Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories