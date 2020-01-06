Florence McCrary, 85

Florence Ann McCrary, 85, of St. Joseph, died January 1, 2020 at her home. Florence was born May 2, 1934 in Savannah, MO, to Charles and Dellcenia (Wenger) McCush.

Prior to retirment she worked in the warehouse of HPI.

She married Gentry T. McCrary on September 17, 1976, and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; daughter Cindy; son Fred; brother Charles; and sister Mary.

Survivors include her children Charles, Laura, Karen, Edward, Kelly, Kirk, Cindy, Elvina, Mike; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She loved spending time with her family, cooking, and spending time shopping.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where funeral services will follow at 7 PM. Interment will be in the Savannah Cemetery at a later date.