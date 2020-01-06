Clear

Florence McCrary, 85

Visitation: Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Service: Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 8:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Florence Ann McCrary, 85, of St. Joseph, died January 1, 2020 at her home. Florence was born May 2, 1934 in Savannah, MO, to Charles and Dellcenia (Wenger) McCush.

Prior to retirment she worked in the warehouse of HPI.

She married Gentry T. McCrary on September 17, 1976, and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; daughter Cindy; son Fred; brother Charles; and sister Mary.

Survivors include her children Charles, Laura, Karen, Edward, Kelly, Kirk, Cindy, Elvina, Mike; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She loved spending time with her family, cooking, and spending time shopping.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where funeral services will follow at 7 PM. Interment will be in the Savannah Cemetery at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories