Flossie M. Dunlap, 101, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
On January 11, 1920 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Ora (Stewart) Heckel.
She was a cook at the State Hospital for over 35 years.
Flossie was a member of the VFW Post 5531 in Wathena, Kansas. She enjoyed bingo, going to the boat, needlepoint and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer Lee “Red” Dunlap; children, Alice Collins, Marvin “Sonnie” Locklin, Margaret “Maggie” Locklin, Homie Dunlap; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include children, James Locklin, Sr., Frances Cooper, Kathy Yeaman, Ardella Snyder, Barbara O’Dell, Charles, David, Raymond, Ronald and Bobby Dunlap; grandson, Albert Collins, Jr. who lovingly cared for Flossie for 28 years; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Flossie M. Dunlap, 101, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Flossie M. Dunlap, 101, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.