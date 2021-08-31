Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Flossie M. Dunlap, 101

Flossie M. Dunlap, 101, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:38 AM

Flossie M. Dunlap, 101, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
On January 11, 1920 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Ora (Stewart) Heckel.
She was a cook at the State Hospital for over 35 years.
Flossie was a member of the VFW Post 5531 in Wathena, Kansas. She enjoyed bingo, going to the boat, needlepoint and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Homer Lee “Red” Dunlap; children, Alice Collins, Marvin “Sonnie” Locklin, Margaret “Maggie” Locklin, Homie Dunlap; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include children, James Locklin, Sr., Frances Cooper, Kathy Yeaman, Ardella Snyder, Barbara O’Dell, Charles, David, Raymond, Ronald and Bobby Dunlap; grandson, Albert Collins, Jr. who lovingly cared for Flossie for 28 years; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories