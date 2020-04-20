Clear
Floy Jean Hitzelberger, 86

Services are private.

Floy Jean Hitzelberger, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Riverside Place.

Floy was born on August 25, 1933 in Hardy, Arkansas to the late Guy and Flora (Powell) Lemasters. She was a high school graduate and moved to St. Joseph in 1943.

Floy was a homemaker and also worked as a seamstress and enjoyed babysitting in her home.

Floy was a member of Word of Life Church. She was a talented artist that enjoyed sketching, walking in nature and was a great cook. She loved the Lord and her family more than anything.

In addition to her parents, Floy was preceded in death by two brothers, Max and Orville Lemasters, sister, Alice Davis and two grandchildren, Jordon White and Erin Knight.

Survivors include her children, David Hitzelberger (Elaine), Robin White (David), Kelly Knight, Sherry Clark (Jim) and John Hitzelberger; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; six sisters, Rose Foster (Bob), Lois Ochse (Charles), Shirley Berry (Charles), Daisy Middleton (Jim), Donna Rian (Eddie) and Linda Swope

Private Burial and Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no visitation or services scheduled at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Harvesters Food Bank.


