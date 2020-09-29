Floyd "Duane" Hendrix, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at a local health care facility. He was born September 9, 1946 in St. Joseph, son of Lorna and William Hendrix. He graduated from Benton High School. He enjoyed watching and attending sporting events and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Duane was preceded in death by father, William Floyd Hendrix, mother, Lorna Helen Hendrix, brothers, Tommy Hendrix and Kenney Hendrix, sisters, Dolores McCray and Patricia McEnaney. Survivors include siblings, Sue Major of Kettring, OH, Roger Hendrix of Clarksdale, MO, Judy Sears of St. Joseph, children, Zach Hendrix of St. Joseph, Dana Hendrix of St. Joseph, Jarrett Hendrix of St. Joseph, Justin "Luke" Hendrix of St Joseph, William Hendrix of St. Joseph, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, numerous nieces nephews and cousins.

Mr. Hendrix has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the The Crossing. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.