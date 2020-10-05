Clear
Floyd E. Weston, Sr., 72

Service: Thursday, October 8th, 2020 1:00 PM @ New Vision Worship Center. 1207 W Joseph, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 12:16 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Floyd E. Weston, Sr.
1948-2020

Floyd E. Weston Sr., St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He was born May 21, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Tapp Weston and Colene (Findley) Weston.
He attended Benton High School, where he was all-city and all-state in basketball and also ran track.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; son, Floyd E. Weston, Jr.; daughter, Amber E. Weston; siblings, Mary E. Weston, Leon T. Weston, Clara J. Botts, Charlene E. Grayson, Glenn E. Weston, Archie L. Weston, Donna S. Weston, Barbara A. Bell, and Larry B. Weston.
Survivors include children Malcolm P. Weston, Isaac Weston, Malachi Johnson, Michael Weston, Genea Weston, Talona Brown; brothers, Oliver E. Weston, James W. Weston (Marjorie); sisters, Ruth M. Watson (Glen), Doris M. Nance, Deborah K. Weston; nephews/brothers, Jeffrey Weston, Douglas Weston; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, New Vision Worship Center.

