Floyd Silcott, Jr., 90

Visitation: Friday, December 13th, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Service: Saturday, December 14th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Final Resting Place: Oakridge Cemetery, Cosby, MO

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Floyd Silcott, Jr.
1929-2019

Floyd Silcott, Jr., 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
He was born August 8, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Floyd married Larola Brown January 15, 1956. She preceded him in death November 14, 1968.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict.
Floyd retired from Missouri American Water after 25 years of employment.
He enjoyed playing pool, dancing and golfing.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Floyd, Sr. and Edith (Williams) Silcott; great-granddaughter, Makya Mollus; brothers, Donald and Alfred Silcott.
Survivors include children, Floyd Silcott, III, Laurie Silcott, Eva Silcott, Claire Atkins (Jeff); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Darold Silcott (Nancy); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Oakridge Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

