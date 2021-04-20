Clear
Floyd "Terry' Boyer, 80

Floyd Terrance "Terry" Boyer, 80, of Cameron, passed away on Friday April 16, 2021 at a care facility in Blue Springs.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021

Terry was born on October 26, 1940 in Hemple, MO, to the late Floyd L. and LaVerne (Riggs) Boyer.

He was a graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph. He began his career in law enforcement with the St. Joseph Police Department where he was a K-9 officer with his partner "Shane". He was a member of the S.W.A.T. team and he trained officers in scuba and water rescue. He later graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA, in March of 1981 and was a polygraph operator. He was very proud of his service in law enforcement.

Terry was a lifetime member of the NRA and he was a founding member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyer was preceded in death by his wife; Sharon Boyer.

He is survived by his sons; Brad (Sheila) and Bryan (Lynda Sue) Boyer, grandchildren; Nichole Evans, Melissa Hensley, Jessica Boyer, Sarah Rock and Lance Westrick, Six great-grandchildren, sisters; Dianne (Corky) Dewey and Linda (Bill) Arthur along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at Freeman-Kerns Cemetery at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in support of law enforcement families.

