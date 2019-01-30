Forest G. Parker June 24, 1940 - January 30, 2019

Forest G. Parker

1940-2019

Forest G. Parker, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2018.

He was born June 24, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Forest married Linda Colley August 20, 1966. She survives of the home.

He worked for the City of St. Joseph for over 35 years, with the last 15 years as a Superintendent of the Water Protection Plant.

Forest enjoyed fishing, target shooting, collecting antique guns and reading historical books.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest Parker and Viola Marguis; brother, Herbert Parker; and sister, Barbara Jean Parker.

Additional survivors include son, Jeffrey Parker (Patty); daughter, Leigh Ann Hardie (Troy); grandchildren, Jacob Hardie, J.J. Parker, Jamie Lynn Owens and James Lanham; niece, Laura Donaldson; numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Living Community for their exceptional care of Forest.

The family will gather with friends 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.