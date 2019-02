WATHENA, KANSAS - Frances “Ann” M. (Bibb) Carter, 85, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at a nursing home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Ann was born on November 4, 1933 in Troy, Kansas to Henry and Helen (Herrington) Bibb. She worked at Missouri Western State College as a clerk.

Ann is a member of the First Baptist Church in Blair, Kansas.

She married Harold Suman on December 24, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1979. Ann later married Clarence “Terry” Carter on January 17, 1981. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2003. She was also preceded by her parents, brothers, Vincent and Joe Bibb, sisters; Mildred Bunch, Ella Koehler, Audrey Clinton and a daughter-in-law, Danielle Suman.

Survivors include her children, Sonnie (Marge) Suman, Gena Fuqua (Rickie Brandenburg), Carolyn Dobson (Dennis Smith), Harold Suman and Joe (Lindy) Suman; Brother, Henry Bibb (Betty Hunt); Numerous step-children; 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: 6-8 Monday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 A.M. Monday.