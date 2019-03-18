Frances Cecilia (Jezak) Kessler, September 16, 1929 - March 16, 2019

Frances' Obituary

Frances Cecilia (Jezak) Kessler died March 16, 2019. She was born in St Joseph, MO, September 16, 1929,

to Andrew and Agnes (Hruby) Jezak. She graduated from Central High School in 1947 and from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1950.

She married Curtis Kessler March 31, 1951 in St. Joseph where they resided until moving to the Whitesville, MO area in 1957 and then to the Savannah, MO area in 1965. She was involved in all aspects of farm life assisting dad in every way possible and having a career in nursing.

She worked at Sister's Hospital as a surgical nurse, Kelley, Long & Baker (KLB) Clinic in Savannah, Laverna Heights, St. Francis Hospital, Maryville and Heartland Hospital East until retiring in 1992.

She was a member of the St . Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Laverna Guild being a Charter Member, and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Hospital Quarter of Century Club.

She was very good cook and always had a dessert on hand in case someone dropped in.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 67 years, her parents, two brothers, Vincent Jezak and Joseph Jezak and two sisters Rose Kehs and Mary Ann Jezak.

Surviving are a son Gregory (Kelly) Kessler and a daughter Caelene (Jeff) Lance both of Savannah. Three granddaughters, Mackenzie Luedke, Brooke Stewart, Mariah Lance and two grandsons Dakota Kessler and Kenley Lance and several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. A brother Bernard (Sally) Jezak, Kansas City, Mo and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, March 21st at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, Mo.

On Wednesday, March 20th the Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM with visitation following from 6:30-8:30 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or Freudenthal Hospice.