Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Frances E. Swihart, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri

Celebration of Life 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 21, San Jose Steakhouse & Mexican Grill, 4015 S. 169 Highway, St. Joseph. Inurnment Meadville Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Frances E. Swihart
1927-2018

Frances E. Swihart, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Meadville, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at Living Community of St. Joseph.
She was born on June 23, 1927, to Frank and Nellie (Boley) Quinton in Sumner, Missouri.
Frances married Cletus C. Swihart on July 23, 1946. He survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; children, Sandra J. Odom (Bob) and Gale J. Swihart (Donna); grandchildren, Cherie Sims (Randy), Dawn Smith (Jim), Blake Swihart, Kenna Swihart, and Joshua Swihart; great-grandchildren, Amber Jakeman (Tom), Justin Smith, Joseph Sims, and Jesse Sims; great-great-grandchildren, Chase and Rowan Jakeman; beloved pet, Angel; and numerous extended family.
Celebration of Life 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 21, San Jose Steakhouse & Mexican Grill, 4015 S. 169 Highway, St. Joseph. Inurnment Meadville Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events