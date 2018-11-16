Frances E. Swihart

1927-2018

Frances E. Swihart, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Meadville, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at Living Community of St. Joseph.

She was born on June 23, 1927, to Frank and Nellie (Boley) Quinton in Sumner, Missouri.

Frances married Cletus C. Swihart on July 23, 1946. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband; children, Sandra J. Odom (Bob) and Gale J. Swihart (Donna); grandchildren, Cherie Sims (Randy), Dawn Smith (Jim), Blake Swihart, Kenna Swihart, and Joshua Swihart; great-grandchildren, Amber Jakeman (Tom), Justin Smith, Joseph Sims, and Jesse Sims; great-great-grandchildren, Chase and Rowan Jakeman; beloved pet, Angel; and numerous extended family.

Celebration of Life 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 21, San Jose Steakhouse & Mexican Grill, 4015 S. 169 Highway, St. Joseph. Inurnment Meadville Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.