Obituary

Frances E. Fitzgerald

1931-2019

St. Joseph, Missouri- Frances Evelyn Fitzgerald, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on November 11, 2019.

Frances was born on January 26, 1931 in Osborn, Missouri to Leo Mark and Mary Agnus (Dieter) Fitzgerald.

She was a graduate of Stewartsville High School and the University of Missouri.

Francis worked as a Laboratory Medical Supervisor for Prime Health Lab, before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mary Tence, John Fitzgerald and Henry Fitzgerald.

Survivors: nieces and nephews, Sean (Lorie) Fitzgerald, Osborn, MO, Mark (Thais) Fitzgerald, Miami, FL, Kathy (Doug) Vogt, Columbia, MO, David (Ivana) Tence, Eugene, OR and Kris Tence, Eugene OR.

Graveside Service: 10AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.