Frances "Francie" L. (Zurilla) Swofford, 79

Visitation: Saturday, September 19th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 South Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Frances “Francie” L. Swofford, 79, of Maysville, Mo., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a well fought battle with breast cancer.

Francie was born on September 21, 1940 in Lilly, Pennsylvania to Michael and Helen Zurilla.

She moved out to Missouri to attend flight attendant school, where she met Duane, and they wed June 17, 1961.

They lived in Kansas City until 1979, when they moved to Maysville, Mo.

Francie was a waitress and loved visiting with customers, and did that until her and Duane started “The Statuary” business at their home in 1993.

She loved life and never met a stranger.

She loved her home, her family, her flowers, and her friends.

Francie was a free-spirited and fun-loving person, who welcomed everyone into her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Helen Zurilla, and her sister, Betty Capouellez.

Francie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Duane, her daughters, Renee (Rick) Munson, Pamela (Brent) Stanton, and Joyce (Rick Ruggeri) Swofford; grandchildren, Kent Munson, Brad Munson, Haley (Cole) Holiday, Brett Hogue, and Taylor Stanton, two great grandchildren, Josie and Stevie Holiday, brother, Bob Chislow, nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and a multitude of friends.

Francie has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home, and there will be no formal funeral service, however, a “Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville.

Memorials in Francie’s honor may be made to the Maysville Food Pantry in care of the funeral home.

Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
