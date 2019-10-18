Frances I. Hornbuckle (Hoy), 87, Platte County, MO

Obituary

Frances I. Hornbuckle, 87, a lifelong resident of Platte County, MO, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO. Frances was born July 5, 1932 in Parkville, MO to Eugene Withers and Opal Elizabeth (Babcock) Hoy. She was a graduate of the Park Hill High School, and longtime member of the Platte Woods United Methodist Church. Frances married Roy Franklin Hornbuckle on October 9, 1954 in Barry, MO. Frances worked as head baker at the Park Hill School District for over 20 years and was known throughout the community for her cinnamon rolls. She was tremendously active in community service as a member of the Platte Purchase DAR, leader of Platte County 4-H, member of the Platte County Historical Society where she compiled the genealogical report for Paxton Annals, and was also active in the Weston Historical Society and Weston Museum. Frances belonged to the Barry Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a member of the Clay County Archives and Friends of the Atkins-Johnson Farm. Additionally, Frances and Roy enjoyed dressing as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause for various functions throughout the county, and she would dress in colonial outfits for school visits for the purpose of historical education. She would entertain 4-H members by dressing in her clown outfit and create balloon art. Frances was an avid quilter, and her creations were featured at the Platte County Fair. She was honored by the American Cancer Society for 1000 hours of service. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Roy. Frances is survived by her children Debby (Quinn) Talbot of Graham, MO, and Leroy (Darla) Hornbuckle Slater of Iowa; 4 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; and 1 great granddaughter. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Platte City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the Platte County Historical Society and Museum.