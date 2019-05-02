Clear
Frances Irene Cox, 95, Cameron, MO

Graveside services: 2:00PM, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Cameron. Visitation: 12:30-1:30PM, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Frances I. Cox
1923-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Frances Irene Cox, 95, Cameron, passed away on May 2, 2019.
Frances was born on September 22, 1923 in Weatherby, Missouri to Daniel and Mary (Frye) Bradford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 siblings; daughter, Linda Burkhart; husbands, Earl Slayton, Billy Joe Palmer, Jack Cox; companion, Frank Heimbaugh.
Survivors: 2 sons, Johnny Ray (Donna) Feighert, Cameron and Dan (Angie) Feighert, Westminster, CO; daughter, Coleen (Verl) Cumberland, Bella Vista, AR; son-in-law, Tom Burkhart, Cameron; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
We do have another rain chance in the forecast heading into Friday with stray showers possible during the day. It will be another cool day with highs near 60. Into the weekend, the sunshine will make a full return on Saturday as high pressure moves into the area. Temperatures will also warm back into the lower 70s, so get outside and enjoy the nice spring weather while you can.
