Obituary
Print
Frances I. Cox
1923-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Frances Irene Cox, 95, Cameron, passed away on May 2, 2019.
Frances was born on September 22, 1923 in Weatherby, Missouri to Daniel and Mary (Frye) Bradford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 siblings; daughter, Linda Burkhart; husbands, Earl Slayton, Billy Joe Palmer, Jack Cox; companion, Frank Heimbaugh.
Survivors: 2 sons, Johnny Ray (Donna) Feighert, Cameron and Dan (Angie) Feighert, Westminster, CO; daughter, Coleen (Verl) Cumberland, Bella Vista, AR; son-in-law, Tom Burkhart, Cameron; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: 2:00PM, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Cameron. Visitation: 12:30-1:30PM, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Frances Irene Cox, 95, Cameron, MO
- Cameron, Missouri- Ruth (Brown) Garges, 95, Cameron, Mo
- Cheryl Irene McNeal, 70, Cameron, Missouri
- Irene “Julie” Kelly, 88, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Velma Irene Green, 93
- Donald Ashley, 95, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Georgia Callen, 95, of Amazonia, Mo.
- Betty Clark, 95, of St. Joseph, MO
- Clifton "Sam" Cox, 63, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Fay Imogene Kottman (Cox), 84, of Weston, MO