Frances Kay Schraufek-Forshee, 82

Frances Kay Schraufek-Forshee, 82, Centralia, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully to join her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:07 PM

On November 19, 1931 she was born to Herbert and Frances (Chapel) Lang in Kahoka, Missouri.
Frances married John Wendell Schraufek on June 17, 1962. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage. He precedes her in death. She married James Forshee in March of 2014. He survives of the home.
She was a Christian previously attending Word of Life Church then bible study in Severance, Kansas.
Frances enjoyed shopping, decorating her home and working in the yard. She liked to play catch with her grandchildren and spend time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and brother, Herb Lang.
Survivors include her husband and his children, Scott, Darren, Brenda and Shuana Forshee; daughters, Leslie Schraufek and Wende Gonyea; grandchildren, Allyson Bree, Ryen, Caelyn, Rhegan, Gavin; great-grandchildren, Landon and Cleo; sister, Charlotte; brother-in-law, Ed Schraufek (Gloria); niece, Deanna Schraufek; nephew, Matt Schraufek; great nieces, Teaghen, Tangey and Gracie.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Blakely Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

