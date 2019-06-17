Frances' Obituary

Frances L. Cramer 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born March 30, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Henrietta and Harold Cramer. She worked at Townsend & Wall Department Store for 39 years, and the St. Joseph News-Press for 7 years in the advertising departments. She owned a cabin for many years with her friend, Georgia Hathorne at Bean Lake. They enjoyed camping very much, starting in a small tent with friends, then graduating to a Pop Up camper, then a Pick Up camper, and finally a 27 foot Motor home. They were members of the Pony Express Camping Club, the Good Sam's Club, and various others of which they made many friends along the way. She was also a member the local Volkswalk Club, (walking a 10K twice a month), and the Midland Empire Audubon Society, and she enjoyed "birding" with the group, and she was a Christian. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, and her friend, Georgia Hathorne. Survivors include, friends, Maggie Brantley and Sharon Lohmeyer, who had cared for her, cousins, Gretchen Oberi and Kurt and wife Audrey.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Audubon Society.