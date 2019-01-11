Frances Lee Williams (Anderson)

Frances Lee Williams, 93, of Dearborn, MO passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Frances was born March 14, 1925 in Wallace, MO to Van Clayborn and LaVern Norris Anderson. She attended Franklin School and was a graduate of DeKalb High School. Frances married Charles Albert Williams on January 18, 1947 in Atchison, KS. Frances worked as a cook for the North Platte School District in Dearborn for many years; but was primarily a homemaker who took great pride in her home and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dearborn and enjoyed spending Saturday evenings playing pitch with her friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother John C. Anderson; a sister Helen Farris; and her son-in-law Lonnie Boydston. Frances is survived by: her daughters Linda Boydston, Debbie (Steve) Sellars, and Stacey (Brian) Payne; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn, MO. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Williams Cemetery in Dearborn. Memorial contributions can be given to the Williams Cemetery Fund in care of the Platte Valley Bank of Dearborn.