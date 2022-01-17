Frances Louise Cotter 99, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 in St. Joseph. She was born October 11, 1922 in Meadeville, Missouri, daughter of the late Naomi & John Corbin. She graduated from Linneus High School, and worked at Goetze Dental Equipment. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin Cotter, step son, Ronald Cotter, step daughter, Laquita Uthe, sisters, Mildred Corbin and Barbara Anderson, and brothers, Eugene and Lloyd Corbin. She is survived by sisters, Joy McDowell, St. Joseph, MO and Virginia Spencer, Topeka, KS, and step daughter, Bonnie Jennings, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 2pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:51 PM
