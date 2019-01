Frances Louise Roberts August 20, 1928 - January 30, 2019

Frances Louise Roberts 90, of Kansas City, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in a Kansas City health care center. She was born August 20, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Alma & Oran Burkart. She retired from Whittaker Cable in 1986. She was a former member of the Hyde Valley United Methodist Church. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frederick A. Roberts, 4 brothers & 3 sisters. She is survived by daughter, Candace Roberts, Kansas City, MO, granddaughters, Carlee Turner and Breanne Turner, and grandson, Sean Shepherd. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am on Saturday, with Funeral Services starting at 11:00 am Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com