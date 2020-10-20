Clear
Frances Maxwell, 84

Graveside Service: Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 10:00 AM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Frances Maxwell
1936-2020

Frances Maxwell, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
She was born March 6, 1936, in Mound City, Missouri, to Ananias and Stella (DeWeese) Heckman.
Frances married Carl Maxwell Jr. on July 12, 1955. He preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and an excellent cook. She was a member of Central Christian Church.
Frances enjoyed spending time with her family. She was well-liked and known for her dry sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her son, Michael Maxwell (Delilah); daughter, Carla Simpson (Randy); grandchildren, Megan Dufour (Andrew) and Justin Maxwell (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Grace Dufour and Camden Maxwell; brothers Howard, Wilbert and Gerald Heckman; sisters, Beulah Ferguson and Joann Hadorn.
Graveside Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Frances’ name to the charity of their choice.

