Frances Prescher, 94, Agency, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

She was born March 12, 1927, in Dearborn, Missouri to Alan and Lela (Finney) Coker.

Frances married Louis L. “Speck” Prescher November 27, 1948. He preceded her in death December 31, 2009.

She was a former member of Ebenezer Methodist Church.

Frances enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and canning. She was an extremely hard worker and was always involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Louis Prescher; siblings, Maxine Stanton, Marg Mullen, Bill Coker, Diz Coker, Ann Curran, Betty Lou Ellis, Dorothy Coker, and Harold Coker.

Survivors include daughter, Carol Sue Barnett (Wayne Dale); granddaughters, Jenny D. Sherlock (Travis), Jamie L. Barnard (Darrin); great-grandchildren, Hailey and Cooper Sherlock, Jake and Lauren Barnard; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Agency Community Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.