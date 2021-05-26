Frances Rose Clark, 91

Frances Rose Clark passed quietly with family at her side to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Lenexa, Kansas.

She was born February 27, 1929 in Union Star, Missouri to Kathryn (Weddle) and Lawrence O. Schildtknecht. Frances graduated from North Andrew High School in 1947 and earned her teaching certificate from Northwest Missouri State College. She married the love of her life, Paul A. Clark on June 12, 1949 at the Whitesville Baptist Church. They had a happy devoted marriage for over 66 years. She enjoyed teaching throughout her life as a school teacher, substitute teacher, 4-H leader as well as sharing the gospel of Christ as a Sunday school teacher and music leader. She was a member of the Whitesville Baptist Church, where she was pianist/organist for over 50 years, where she had many dear friends. She radiated positivity in all that she did.

Frances also loved to share the joy of music through piano lessons and had dozens of students whom she stayed in touch with over the years. She taught her students to play in their favorite genres. For several years she took a large group of students to Chillicothe, Missouri, for judging their skills by the National Piano Guild.

Her love of family, farm life and community resonated in all her activities. She had been a member of the Missouri Cattlewomen, P.E.O., and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a doting grandmother and always treasured time with her only granddaughter, Andrea, and they shared a very special bond.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Allen and son, Keith, sister, Marthalene Dowis, brothers, Argyl Schildtknecht and Lawrence Ray Schildtknecht; sister-in-law, Arthena Schildtknecht and brother-in-laws, Linwood Birkenholz and Bob Dowis.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristin Clark, Merriam, KS; daughter-in-law, Gloria (Doeschot) Clark, Hickman, Nebraska, granddaughter, Andrea (Alec Deardeuff) Clark, Rockwell, Iowa, brother, Paul Schildtknecht, Omaha, Arkansas; sister, Margaret Birkenholz, Hopkins, Missouri and sister-in-law, Martha Schildknecht and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family thanks all of her care managers at Sunrise Lenexa for their care and compassion over the past year and especially during Frances' last few weeks.

The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Whitesville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM. Interment, Whitesville Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Whitesville Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.