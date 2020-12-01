Francis A. Kneib, 95

Francis A. Kneib, age 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron, MO .

Francis was born October 16, 1925 in Saint Joseph, MO to John and Anna (Grieshaber). He graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1943. He began serving his country on December 30, 1943, serving in the Army during World War II.

He married his wife Alice (Guethle) on September 1, 1955 at Cathedral of St. Joseph from this union they had five children. She preceded in him in death on March 18, 2010.

He was employed as an accountant at the Missouri Highway Department, retiring after working 37 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and an active member of Catholic Order of Foresters.

Francis is survived by his two sons, Bruce Kneib, St, Joseph, MO and Mark (Lynn) Kneib, Fillmore, MO; three daughters, Nancy (Andy) Cordonier, Parkersburg WV, Rita J. Kneib, Sacramento,CA, and Ann (Jeff) Welter, St. Joseph, MO; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two brothers; Wilfrid Kneib and Melvin "Bud" Kneib.

The family will have a private graveside service at Mount Olivet and there will be a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop LeBlond High School.