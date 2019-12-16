Francis B. "Frank" O'Malley, 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born on March 22, 1929 to the late Tom and Sarah (Fahey) O'Malley, Sr., who both emigrated separately from Ireland, making Frank a first generation Irish-American. He was the youngest of nine children and was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois.

Frank graduated from Fenwick High School in 1948. He then graduated with a bachelor's degree from St. Benedict College in Atchison, Kansas in 1952 and subsequently obtained his masters degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas in 1960.

Frank married Bobbie Sue McCoole on November 25, 1954 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Atchison, Kansas. They had three children: Pat, Kevin and Kathleen. Frank and Bobbie recently celebrated their sixty-five year anniversary.

Mr. O'Malley proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed a distinguished 33 year career in civil service, retiring in 1985 from his position in Washington, D.C. as the Director of the U.S. Armed Forces Morale, Welfare & Recreation division. Throughout his career, Frank’s family resided in Atchison, Kansas; Manhattan, Kansas; Lebanon, Missouri; Columbus, Georgia and Alexandria, Virginia before finally settling in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1985.

After his retirement, Frank and his two sons acquired the Anheuser-Busch distributorship in St. Joseph. In 2005 Frank enjoyed watching the company that he helped found expand by buying the Anheuser-Busch wholesaler in Lawrence, Kansas, creating O’Malley Beverage of Kansas.

One of Frank's greatest passions in life was supporting his alma mater, Benedictine College, where he played football for all of his four years. His senior year, he was named NAIA All-American, team captain and president of the "B" Club. Frank returned to his alma mater as a member of the football coaching staff from 1954-1955. Frank was a member of the Emeritus Board of Directors for Benedictine College. In 1986, Frank and his firm, O'Malley Beverage, founded and sponsored the annual Michelob-Benedictine College Golf Tournament. The college bestowed several honors on Frank, including the Kansas Monk Award in 1989, the Cross of the Order of St. Benedict Award in February 1992 to both Frank and his wife, the Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Family of the Year Award in 2011. The O'Malley-McAllister Auditorium was named in 1996 in honor of long-time supporters Frank O'Malley and Mary Kay McAllister. The school’s football field was named O'Malley Field in Frank's honor. Through the years, Frank and his wife, Bobbie Sue, hosted numerous reunions for the Saint Benedict’s College and Mount Saint Scholastica College class of 1952 at the O'Malley Beverage facility in St. Joseph. All three of Frank and Bobbie's children, their daughter in-laws, numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews would go on to graduate from Benedictine College as well.

Frank was very active and involved in numerous community organizations, was generous towards charitable fundraisers and was very proud of his Irish heritage and was a supporter of the Catholic faith, especially Bishop LeBlond High School and Benedictine College, as well as Special Olympics.

Frank was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Knights of Malta, the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions Clubs. He also served on the US International Olympic Committee and as president of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Frank is survived by his wife of the home, Bobbie Sue; sons, Pat O'Malley (Margaret); their sons, Michael and Mack O'Malley; Kevin O'Malley (Cocoa); their daughter Murphy and sons, Mike, Joe, John and Dan Bourneuf and daughter, Kathleen O'Malley-Boldt (Jim).

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom Jr., Chick, John and Joe O'Malley; sisters, Sally Rinehart, Agnes Dressler, Margaret "Peg" O'Malley and Grace Koath.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Family to Receive Friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. An Irish Wake will follow the Rosary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Benedictine College - Frank O'Malley Scholarship Fund, 1020 N. Second St., Atchison, KS. 66002

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.