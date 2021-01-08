Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Francis (Davis) Wright, 73

Francis (Davis) Wright, 73, of Wathena, Kansas died Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 4:56 PM

WATHENA,KS Francis (Davis) Wright, 73, of Wathena, Kansas died Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home.

Francis was born on November 26, 1947 in Sparks, Kansas to Calap and Helen (Atwood) Davis. She was a lifelong resident of Wathena. Francis was a cook and housekeeper at the Wathena Nursing Home for 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her children, Larry and Jason Wright of the home.

Brenda Polito of St. Joseph, Missouri

6 Grandchildren and several great-grandchildren

Her siblings; Kay Denny, Warren Davis, Ruth Ann Davis, Carl Davis and Donna Davis

FUNERALS: Friday, January 8, 2021 – 1:00 P.M.

At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

burial: Iola Cemetery south of Sparks, Kansas

Visitation: Thursday evening 6:30 – 8 pm at the funeral Home where friends may call after 9 am Thursday.

Memorials: Francis Wright Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

www.harmanrohde.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Falls City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
We had a cloudy and foggy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Friday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories