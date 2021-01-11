Clear
Francis (Davis) Wright, 73

Francis (Davis) Wright, 73, of Wathena, Kansas died Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home.

Francis was born on November 26, 1947 in Sparks, Kansas to Calap and Helen (Atwood) Davis. She was a lifelong resident of Wathena. Francis was a cook and housekeeper at the Wathena Nursing Home for 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her children, Larry and Jason Wright of the home.

Brenda Polito of St. Joseph, Missouri

6 Grandchildren and several great-grandchildren

Her siblings; Kay Denny, Warren Davis, Ruth Ann Davis, Carl Davis and Donna Davis

FUNERALS: Friday, January 8, 2021 – 1:00 P.M.

At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

burial: Iola Cemetery south of Sparks, Kansas

Visitation: Thursday evening 6:30 – 8 pm at the funeral Home where friends may call after 9 am Thursday.

Memorials: Francis Wright Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
